Hartman scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Hartman stole the puck and went top-shelf on John Gibson to open the scoring at 7:27 of the first period. The tally was Hartman's second of the year. He's up to four points, 19 shots on net, 14 hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating through 13 games. The 26-year-old typically works in a bottom-six role, and the Wild's weak offense of 2.54 goals per game doesn't lead to much point production for Hartman.