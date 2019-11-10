Hartman scored his second goal of the season and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Hartman ripped a one-timer from the high slot past Arizona netminder Darcy Kuemper to put the Wild ahead 4-3 early in the third period. It was only the second goal of the year for Hartman and it snapped his 13-game goal-scoring drought. The 25-year-old averages less than 13 minutes of playing time per night in a bottom-six role and can't be expected to provide more than 10-12 goals this season.