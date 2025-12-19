Hartman scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hartman has three goals, all on the power play, and a pair of even-strength assists over his last four games. The 31-year-old continues to play a key middle-six role for the Wild, especially as the team navigates a tough patch of injuries. He's up to a total of seven goals, 13 points, 62 shots on net, 31 hits, 33 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 31 appearances this season.