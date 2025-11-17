Hartman sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights, and head coach John Hynes did not have an update on the forward's status postgame, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Before departing in the third period, Hartman logged one shot and two hits in 12:30 of ice time. The 31-year-old has been centering the top line since Marco Rossi (lower body) was put on injured reserve Friday, so if Hartman is forced to miss any time, the Wild will have some more shuffling to do with their forward group. Hartman should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's home matchup versus the Hurricanes.