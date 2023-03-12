Hartman logged two assists, three shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The absence of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) takes a little of the shine off of Hartman's status as the Wild's first-line center. That didn't end up mattering Saturday, as Hartman helped out on goals by Jared Spurgeon and Mats Zuccarello, the latter's tally coming on the power play. Hartman is up to 26 points through 44 contests this season, though he's only logged two of his 16 helpers on the power play. He's added 111 shots on net, 43 hits, 78 PIM and a plus-5 rating.