Hartman received a 10-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for roughing Ottawa's Tim Stutzle on Saturday.

Hartman is repeat offender -- this is his fifth career suspension and fourth since April of 2023. The 30-year-old won't be eligible to return until March. 9 against Pittsburgh. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Hartman has 48 hours to decide if he wants to make an appeal. While Hartman is unavailable, Ben Jones could draw back into the lineup, but Minnesota will probably bring up a forward from AHL Iowa for extra depth.