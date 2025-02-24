Hartman's suspension was dropped to eight games from 10, the NHL announced Monday.

Hartman has already served four games of his initial 10-game suspension and will now be eligible to return against Seattle on March 4. Prior to his ban, the 30-year-old winger was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought, during which he registered 14 shots and three assists. Once eligible to play, Hartman could slot into a first-line role with Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello -- though Marco Rossi has been thriving in that spot since Hartman has been unavailable.