Hartman scored two goals on five shots during a 5-2 victory over the host Blues on Saturday.

Hartman has three goals in six games since returning to the lineup and converted both second-period goals off misplays by goalie Jordan Binnington. The 28-year-old right winger missed 20 games with an upper-body injury. Hartman, who shared the team lead with five shots on goal against the Blues, earned his first multi-goal game since collecting a pair of goals against the Oilers on April 12.