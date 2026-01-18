Hartman scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

Hartman is in a good stretch with four goals and an assist over his last six games. He continues to see a boost in ice time in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). For the season, Hartman has racked up 13 goals, 21 points, 89 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 39 hits and 21 PIM through 45 appearances. He'll likely top 30 points while providing decent all-around numbers.