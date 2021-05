Hartman scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Hartman capitalized on a pass from Kirill Kaprizov in the first period. The goal was Hartman's first point in three playoff outings. The American forward has added 11 shots on net, three hits and five blocked shots so far in a top-six role.