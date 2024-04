Hartman scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Hartman's goal came in the dying seconds of the second period, and it stood as the game-winner. Three of his 21 tallies this season have been game-winners. The 29-year-old forward has 44 points, 173 shots on net, 74 hits, 72 PIM, 64 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 73 appearances as a solid and physical two-way forward capable of playing just about anywhere in the lineup.