Hartman scored a power-play goal on two shots, added five PIM and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Hartman hadn't scored since Nov. 1 versus the Canucks, logging just two assists over 14 appearances with a four-game absence for a lower-body injury in that span. The 31-year-old has slotted into a regular role as a third-liner, though he may get more top-six looks after Marco Rossi (lower body) was shipped to Vancouver in the trade that sent Quinn Hughes to Minnesota on Friday. Hartman is now five goals, nine points, 55 shots on net, 31 hits, 31 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 28 appearances.