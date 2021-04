Hartman collected a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.

Hartman erupted for his first three-point game since the 2017-18 season opener when he racked up a career-high five points. He opened the scoring Monday midway through the first period with a backhander in front, then he provided helpers on goals by Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Johansson in the final frame. The 26-year-old has 16 points in 32 games on the year.