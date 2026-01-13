Hartman scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Hartman has scored three times over the last four contests. The 31-year-old continues to see a boost in usage while Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) works his way back into action. Hartman is up to 12 goals, 19 points, 82 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 38 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 43 outings this season. While he's toned down the physicality a bit, Hartman remains a decent all-around depth forward for fantasy.