Hartman scored two goals on a team-high four shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over Boston.

The Wild were surgical on offense in this one, as they only needed 25 shots on net to rack up six goals. Hartman got things rolling by beating Jeremy Swayman high glove side from the faceoff dot to the right of the netminder early in the first period, and his second tally in the second frame also came high glove side on Swayman, but from the opposite side of the ice. It was Hartman's first multi-point effort of the season, and through 22 games the veteran winger has just three goals and seven points while mainly skating in a bottom-six role.