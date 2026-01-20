Hartman scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hartman's surge has seen him accumulate five goals and two assists over his last seven games. He earned both points over the first 10:29 of Monday's contest. Hartman has 14 goals, 23 points (six on the power play), 93 shots on net, 39 hits, 55 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 46 appearances. He continues to fill a top-six role while the Wild are missing their entire second line due to injuries.