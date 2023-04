Hartman scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Hartman's pair of points came in a span of 20 seconds as the Wild scored two shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill. He snapped a three-game point drought with the effort Saturday. Hartman has 15 goals, 36 points (four on the power play, four shorthanded), 146 shots on net, 60 hits, 84 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 57 appearances.