Hartman scored a goal on 10 shots, dished two assists, went plus-4 and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Hartman assisted on tallies by Kirill Kaprizov and Dmitry Kulikov before scoring one of his own to complete a three-point effort. The 27-year-old Hartman was not stingy with shooting the puck. The American forward is on a five-game point streak, during which he has four goals and four assists. He's up to 13 tallies, 21 points, 84 shots, a plus-22 rating and 23 PIM through 23 contests this year. Somewhat impressively, he has just one power-play point, a goal.