Hartman (upper body) will not play against Chicago on Friday, Sarah McLellan of The Star-Tribune reports

Hartman has not played since Oct. 30, a span of 20 games. The talented winger had 34 goals and 65 points last season with 239 shots on goal and 95 PIM. He started the season with a goal and five points in nine games before his injury. He could return to the lineup Sunday against Ottawa.