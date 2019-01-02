Wild's Ryan Murphy: Bumps up a rank
The Wild recalled Murphy from AHL Iowa on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild sent Matt Bartkowski down to minors after Monday's loss to the Penguins, so Murphy was brought up to add depth to the blue line with Nick Seeler (upper body) still injured. Murphy has held his own in the minors with 13 points in 27 games, and his ceiling is on the bottom pairing during this NHL stint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...