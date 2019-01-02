The Wild recalled Murphy from AHL Iowa on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild sent Matt Bartkowski down to minors after Monday's loss to the Penguins, so Murphy was brought up to add depth to the blue line with Nick Seeler (upper body) still injured. Murphy has held his own in the minors with 13 points in 27 games, and his ceiling is on the bottom pairing during this NHL stint.