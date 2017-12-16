Murphy was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Ontario native with shot-blocking prowess was relegated to the minors in order to clear a path for Jared Spurgeon (groin), who is set to return Sunday evening against the Blackhawks. It's generally considered fruitless to roster role players lacking consistent roles in the NHL.

