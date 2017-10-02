Wild's Ryan Murphy: Lands on waivers
Murphy was waived by Minnesota on Monday.
A first-round pick in 2011, Murphy is still just 24 years old but has failed to establish himself at the NHL level at this point in his career. Over 151 NHL games, Murphy has recorded six goals and 37 points while posting an ugly minus-36 rating. It will be interesting to see if another team takes a flyer on Murphy while he's on waivers, but if he clears, he will be reassigned to AHL Iowa.
