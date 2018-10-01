Murphy was placed on waivers Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Since being selected 12th overall in the 2011 draft, Murphy has underperformed, having managed only 42 points in 172 NHL games --- for his career, Murphy is a minus-28. He will begin 2018-19 in AHL Iowa but could a taste of NHL action if his play is deserving of such a promotion. Regardless of where he winds up, there is no need to consider the 25-year-old in any fantasy format.