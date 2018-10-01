Wild's Ryan Murphy: Placed on waivers
Murphy was placed on waivers Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Since being selected 12th overall in the 2011 draft, Murphy has underperformed, having managed only 42 points in 172 NHL games --- for his career, Murphy is a minus-28. He will begin 2018-19 in AHL Iowa but could a taste of NHL action if his play is deserving of such a promotion. Regardless of where he winds up, there is no need to consider the 25-year-old in any fantasy format.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...