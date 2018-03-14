Wild's Ryan Murphy: Promoted Wednesday
Murphy was recalled from AHL Iowa on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Murphy's move to the NHL coincides with the news that fellow blueliner Jared Spurgeon will miss at least the next four weeks with a hamstring injury. A first-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2011, Murphy is a similar player to Spurgeon in the sense that he's somewhat undersized, yet uses his skating and puck-moving abilities to be an effective player. In nine games with Minnesota earlier in the campaign, Murphy logged a goal, an assist, and an impressive plus-5 rating.
