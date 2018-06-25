Murphy inked a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Monday worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Murphy saw action in 21 games for the Wild this season, as he frequently found himself traveling between the Twin Cities and AHL Iowa. When he was in the lineup, the Ontario native averaged 19:01 of ice time and could see his role expanded during the upcoming campaign -- although fantasy owners should still expect to see him in the minors periodically.