Murphy was summoned from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Murphy was sent down I-90 yesterday because Minnesota was attempting to save cap space, and will join the team for its three game road trip on the West Coast. The 24-year-old has only played in three games for Minnesota this season, and will likely serve as the emergency defensemen on the trip.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories