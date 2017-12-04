Wild's Ryan Murphy: Recalled from minors
Murphy was summoned from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
Murphy was sent down I-90 yesterday because Minnesota was attempting to save cap space, and will join the team for its three game road trip on the West Coast. The 24-year-old has only played in three games for Minnesota this season, and will likely serve as the emergency defensemen on the trip.
