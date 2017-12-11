Wild's Ryan Murphy: Scores first goal with Wild
Murphy scored his first goal of the season and had an assist while getting 18:19 of ice time in Sunday's win at San Jose.
Murphy has had a large role on the blue line since being called up from the AHL as he's averaging 18 minutes of ice time per game. Although he hasn't contributed much offense in his career (just 37 points in 151 games with Carolina) he's getting time on the power play as well (1:15 this season), so he may merit a look in deep leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...