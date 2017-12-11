Murphy scored his first goal of the season and had an assist while getting 18:19 of ice time in Sunday's win at San Jose.

Murphy has had a large role on the blue line since being called up from the AHL as he's averaging 18 minutes of ice time per game. Although he hasn't contributed much offense in his career (just 37 points in 151 games with Carolina) he's getting time on the power play as well (1:15 this season), so he may merit a look in deep leagues.