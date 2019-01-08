Wild's Ryan Murphy: Sent to AHL affiliate
Minnesota assigned Murphy to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
The Wild needed to send Murphy packing in order to make room on their roster for Joel Eriksson Ek, who will serve as an insurance option up front against the Bruins on Tuesday. Murphy will likely be recalled by the big club as soon as Eric Fehr (undisclosed) is cleared to play.
