Murphy will make his NHL playoff debut Friday evening against the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Murphy will get a chance to help the Wild overcome a 3-1 series deficit, likely taking the place of green prospect Carson Soucy, who's gone minus-3 without any points in these conference quarterfinals. While Murphy originally heard his name called by the Hurricanes with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft, he's been used judiciously at the highest level, so there's not much incentive to roll him out in playoff pools. Murphy has provided 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 172 career contests.