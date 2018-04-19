Wild's Ryan Murphy: Will make first playoff appearance Friday
Murphy will make his NHL playoff debut Friday evening against the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Murphy will get a chance to help the Wild overcome a 3-1 series deficit, likely taking the place of green prospect Carson Soucy, who's gone minus-3 without any points in these conference quarterfinals. While Murphy originally heard his name called by the Hurricanes with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft, he's been used judiciously at the highest level, so there's not much incentive to roll him out in playoff pools. Murphy has provided 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 172 career contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...