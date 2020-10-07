O'Rourke was drafted 39th overall by the Wild at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

There's a distinct lack of flash to O'Rourke's game and that is exactly what endeared him to so many NHL clubs in many ways. He's a hard-nosed competitor who projects to make his living as a steady, shutdown defenseman. O'Rourke posted respectable offensive numbers (37 points in 54 games) for OHL Sault Ste. Marie this past season but that isn't going to be his game at the next level. There is a lack of upside to this pick for Minnesota, but O'Rourke stands an excellent chance of developing into a useful NHL asset given his dependability and work ethic.