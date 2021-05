O'Rourke signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Thursday. The deal will start with the 2021-22 season.

Minnesota selected O'Rourke with the 39th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old blueliner has spent the entirety of the 2020-21 season with AHL Iowa, picking up seven points, 26 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 28 contests. He'll likely spend most of the 2021-22 campaign continuing to develop in the minors.