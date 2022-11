Reaves was acquired by Minnesota on Wednesday from the Rangers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2025 Draft.

Reaves has no points, 12 PIM and 44 hits in 12 contests this season while averaging 8:27 of ice time. He was a healthy scratch in seven of his final eight games with the Rangers. At best he'll serve on the Wild's fourth line, but if he plays in that role regularly, then he'll be one of the best sources of hits in the league.