Reaves scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Reaves has multiple points in each of his last two games, though the tough winger came a fight short of a second straight Gordie Howe hat trick. He's up to 12 points through 60 contests this season, one shy of matching his total from a year ago. He's added 37 shots on net, 164 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 2022-23.