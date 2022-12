Reaves logged an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Reaves snapped a seven-game point drought with the assist. He's picked up four helpers in 13 contests since he was traded from the Rangers to the Wild in November. The 35-year-old enforcer has four assists, 77 hits, 10 shots on net, 19 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 25 outings between the two teams this year -- not even his physical play can make up for his lack of offense in most fantasy formats.