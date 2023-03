Reaves logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Reaves has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The winger had previously gone 16 contests without a point, so this is a significant improvement in his play. It's unlikely to last long for the 36-year-old, who is firmly in a fourth-line role. He has eight points, 27 shots on net, 142 hits and a minus-6 rating through 54 appearances between the Wild and the Rangers this season.