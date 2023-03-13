Reaves scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added a fighting major and doled out five hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

There was animosity from the start in this game -- Reaves got his fight in with Bokondji Imama at 2:59 of the first period. Late in the frame, Reaves' goal tied the game at 2-2, and he added a secondary helper on Connor Dewar's second-period tally to secure the Gordie Howe hat trick. Offense doesn't often come easy for Reaves, but he's picked up four points over his last seven contests. For the season, the 36-year-old has two goals, eight assists, 34 shots on net, 161 hits and 36 PIM through 59 outings between the Wild and the Rangers.