Reaves logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Stars.

Reaves picked up his first helper on Jacob Middleton's goal in the second period before adding a second on Jordan Greenway's tally just 15 seconds later. The 35-year-old winger now has three helpers in his last two contests after he was held without a point in his previous 15 games. While Reaves seems to have found a role in Minnesota's bottom six, he's more likely to serve as a physical presence rather than a consistent point producer.