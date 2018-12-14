Wild's Ryan Suter: Bagging apples at prolific rate

Suter dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 5-1 win over Florida.

That's five assists in the last two games for Suter. It's a bit concerning that the minute-munching blueliner has put just two pucks on net total over the past four games, but Suter's bread is buttered by his passing ability. Of his 26 points through 31 games, 22 have come via assist.