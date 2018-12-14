Wild's Ryan Suter: Bagging apples at prolific rate
Suter dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 5-1 win over Florida.
That's five assists in the last two games for Suter. It's a bit concerning that the minute-munching blueliner has put just two pucks on net total over the past four games, but Suter's bread is buttered by his passing ability. Of his 26 points through 31 games, 22 have come via assist.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...