Wild's Ryan Suter: Bags assist
Suter notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
The 35-year-old had a helper on Matt Dumba's overtime tally. Suter is up to 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists), 86 shots, 64 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating in 52 appearances. He's on pace for a career year -- his previous best is 51 points, achieved in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons.
