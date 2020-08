Suter (foot) will see doctors Monday and was previously held out of Friday's Game 4 for precautionary reasons, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Suter blocked a shot with his right foot in Game 3 versus the Canucks -- he exited that contest and did not play in Game 4. That foot was one that Suter previously had an operation on during offseason prior to the 2018-19 season. The veteran defenseman expects to be fine ahead of Opening Night in 2020-21.