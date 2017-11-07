Wild's Ryan Suter: Bears fruit for fantasy owners in loss

Suter produced a primary assist in Monday's 5-3 road loss to the Bruins.

Considering the veteran blueliner recorded a game-high 28:02 of ice time, it has to be a bit disappointing to Suter's fantasy owners that he was limited to that single point, but beggars can't be choosers, as the Wisconsin native is actually looking much better after dropping box-score goose eggs in four-straight games to cap off the month of October.