Wild's Ryan Suter: Big minutes to no avail
Suter once again led the Wild in ice time Sunday night with 25:14 of playing time, but got shut out along with the rest of the team while posing a -3 plus/minus and zero shots on goal.
Suter has gone five games in a row without a point and has just two assists with a -17 rating over his last 11 games. Even his shots have been dwindling lately with just seven shots on goal in his last five games.
