Suter scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Suter had gone cold, ending February with six straight pointless performances. He got his March off to a good start with the multi-point effort, which also saw him at a plus-3 rating with three shots on goal. The blueliner has 42 points in 65 games this season, while averaging 26:46 per game as the top defenseman for the Wild.