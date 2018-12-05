Wild's Ryan Suter: Breaks 15-game goal drought
Suter scored a goal in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
Set up on top of the circle during the power play, Suter received a pass from Mikael Granlund and rocketed a slap shot past Anders Nilsson to tie the game in the second period. He failed to tickle the twine in the previous 15 games, but he has six points in the last six games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...