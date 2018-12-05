Wild's Ryan Suter: Breaks 15-game goal drought

Suter scored a goal in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.

Set up on top of the circle during the power play, Suter received a pass from Mikael Granlund and rocketed a slap shot past Anders Nilsson to tie the game in the second period. He failed to tickle the twine in the previous 15 games, but he has six points in the last six games.

