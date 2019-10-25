Wild's Ryan Suter: Can't hold off Predators

Suter finished Thursday's 4-0 loss to Nashville with a minus-3 rating.

It was a bad night all around for Suter and the Wild. After collecting three points in his first two games of the season, the top-pairing defenseman has found the scoresheet just twice over his last eight contests. Over that same stretch, Suter has posted a minus-5 rating.

