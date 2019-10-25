Wild's Ryan Suter: Can't hold off Predators
Suter finished Thursday's 4-0 loss to Nashville with a minus-3 rating.
It was a bad night all around for Suter and the Wild. After collecting three points in his first two games of the season, the top-pairing defenseman has found the scoresheet just twice over his last eight contests. Over that same stretch, Suter has posted a minus-5 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.