Wild's Ryan Suter: Collects helper in narrow loss

Suter dialed in a secondary assist Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Wild lost the road game to the Hurricanes in the shootout, 5-4.

A three-time NHL All-Star, Suter has 374 helpers to complement a remarkable plus-110 rating over 915 career contests between the Predators and Wild. Those owning him in fantasy appreciate his durability (no time off in last two seasons) and ability to log heavy minutes each game -- he averaged 26:55 of rink run last season and is close to that mark through the first two games of 2017-18.