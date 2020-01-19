Wild's Ryan Suter: Collects pair of helpers

Suter produced two assists in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

Suter's second helper came on a Zach Parise power-play goal in the third period. The defenseman continues to pile up points -- Suter has 33 of them, including 13 on the power play, through 48 games this season. He's added 79 shots on goal and 61 blocked shots to round out a viable stat line for fantasy owners.