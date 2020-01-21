Wild's Ryan Suter: Collects pair of power-play helpers

Suter produced two power-play assists in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Suter had a hand in tallies by Jared Spurgeon and Zach Parise during the game. It'll count as Suter's second straight multi-point effort. The blueliner has 35 points (15 on the power play), 83 shots on goal and 62 blocked shots through 49 contests.