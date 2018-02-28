Wild's Ryan Suter: Collects three helpers in 8-3 rout
Suter recorded three assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over St. Louis.
The trio of helpers give Suter a goal and 19 assists through his past 22 games, and he's now on pace to top his previous career-high mark of 51 points registered during the 2015-16 campaign. Suter's huge role provides a high fantasy floor, and he's also showcasing a higher ceiling than in years past with his uptick in offensive production.
