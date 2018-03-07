Wild's Ryan Suter: Continues to rack up helpers
Suter had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes.
That's seven assists in the past five games for Suter, who's dished out 19 helpers in 23 games since last lighting the lamp on Jan. 10. His team raced out to a 5-0 lead, allowing Suter to see a "light" workload of 21:19, well below his league-high season average of 26:50.
